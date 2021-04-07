Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE AGRO traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. Adecoagro has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.05 million, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Adecoagro by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,138,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,033 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,561,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 616,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adecoagro by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,302 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adecoagro by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 34,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

