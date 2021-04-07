ACE (TokenStars) (ACE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.00

ACE (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 218% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, ACE (TokenStars) has traded down 38.3% against the dollar. One ACE (TokenStars) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ACE (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $22,681.88 and $11.00 worth of ACE (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00059453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.44 or 0.00655664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00079088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031212 BTC.

ACE (TokenStars) Profile

ACE (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. ACE (TokenStars)’s total supply is 14,476,036 coins and its circulating supply is 12,095,419 coins. The Reddit community for ACE (TokenStars) is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ACE (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/en/ace . ACE (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenStars, a blockchain company plans to tokenize aspiring celebrities careers. TokenStars aims to provide funding resources to sportsmen and other celebrities at the young age and to decentralize talent sourcing and promotion. Token holders can get compensations for successful players recommendations, localizing content, growing players fan bases and referring investors via a generous Bounty program. TokenStars will use the shared infrastructure and launch the new verticals to tokenize aspiring celebrities, including football, poker, basketball, hockey, cinema actors, musicians, models. “

Buying and Selling ACE (TokenStars)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACE (TokenStars) directly using US dollars.

