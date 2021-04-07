Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ACCD has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.92.

Accolade stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $41,847,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth $35,879,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $37,753,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth $24,255,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after purchasing an additional 526,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

