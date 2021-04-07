Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 52-Week High at $281.93

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $281.93 and last traded at $281.46, with a volume of 4797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.96.

The stock has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

