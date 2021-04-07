Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. Bank of America downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,020. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 220,946 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 454,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 46,074 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

