ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

