Aby J. Mathew Sells 4,020 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $146,850.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,213.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BLFS stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

