ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 23 by Jefferies Financial Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 23 price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 35 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 25.49.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

