AAX Token (AAB) Trading Up 55.3% Over Last Week

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, AAX Token has traded 55.3% higher against the dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges. AAX Token has a market cap of $1.96 million and $44,812.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

