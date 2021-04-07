Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €19.00 ($22.35) price target from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.25 ($23.82).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ARL opened at €24.94 ($29.34) on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a 52 week high of €25.04 ($29.46). The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.