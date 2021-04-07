980 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $272,354,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ TTD opened at $669.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 229.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $739.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $745.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.29 and a 52-week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,274 shares of company stock valued at $203,105,243 over the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.