980 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $272,354,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TTD opened at $669.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 229.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $739.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $745.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.29 and a 52-week high of $972.80.
TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.
In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,274 shares of company stock valued at $203,105,243 over the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.