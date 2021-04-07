$95.25 Million in Sales Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will report sales of $95.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.60 million to $96.90 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $92.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $372.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $368.10 million to $377.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $374.00 million, with estimates ranging from $368.20 million to $379.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

BHLB stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

