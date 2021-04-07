9,289 Shares in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $22.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67.

