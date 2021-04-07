91,288 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 91,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,000. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $87.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.