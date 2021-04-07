$9.25 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce sales of $9.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.03 billion. American Express reported sales of $10.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $39.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.74 billion to $40.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $44.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.84 billion to $46.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average of $120.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,830 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

