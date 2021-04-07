$87.65 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report $87.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.34 million to $88.00 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $32.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 165.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $428.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.95 million to $431.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $497.60 million, with estimates ranging from $378.78 million to $539.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,955. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 989.20 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 153,775 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after acquiring an additional 468,034 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.