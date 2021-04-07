825 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,256,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,968,000 after acquiring an additional 201,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,092,000 after acquiring an additional 89,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TM. Citigroup began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

TM opened at $153.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.08. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $163.37. The company has a market capitalization of $214.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

