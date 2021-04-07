$824.45 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post $824.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $899.27 million and the lowest is $746.60 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $402.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

NYSE WGO traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,029. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,065,821. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,517,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,209,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after buying an additional 191,002 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

