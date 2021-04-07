82,238 Shares in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 37,157 shares during the period.

SRET stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $9.75.

