$77.42 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post $77.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.76 million and the highest is $78.07 million. The Bancorp reported sales of $59.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year sales of $315.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.65 million to $319.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $346.85 million, with estimates ranging from $339.79 million to $353.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%.

TBBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.11. 5,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

