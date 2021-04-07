752 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 752 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $223.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.53.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

