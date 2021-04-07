$712.55 Million in Sales Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will announce sales of $712.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.10 million to $746.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $581.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Shares of IBKR opened at $74.74 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,091 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $354,384.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $2,618,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,240,546 shares of company stock valued at $90,228,342. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.