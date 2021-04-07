673 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $194,874,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $136,845,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $132,324,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

