6,214 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Unilever by 28,565.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.