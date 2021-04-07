5,328 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

