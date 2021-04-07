5,327 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 53.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -682.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.