5,223 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

