50,631 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Axos Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Axos Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

