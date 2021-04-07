$487.37 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report sales of $487.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $481.20 million and the highest is $497.30 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $519.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

