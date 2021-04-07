$47.29 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to post sales of $47.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.40 million to $48.17 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $52.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $199.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.16 million to $203.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $210.26 million, with estimates ranging from $202.66 million to $219.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RPT Realty by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RPT Realty by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 74,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 40,658 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $962.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

