$461.98 Million in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will announce sales of $461.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.77 million and the highest is $473.70 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $669.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,987,000 after purchasing an additional 41,344 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,959,000.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

