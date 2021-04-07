4,484 Shares in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SHEN. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

