41,738 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC stock opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.