4,029 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Acquired by Curi Capital

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,996,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,183,000 after purchasing an additional 344,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 788,973 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,990 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,659,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

