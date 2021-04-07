4,000 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Acquired by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,209. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.69 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

