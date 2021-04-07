3,834 Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,695,000 after buying an additional 582,800 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,369,000 after buying an additional 998,458 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,473,000 after buying an additional 827,892 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,341,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after buying an additional 181,170 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $114.15 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

