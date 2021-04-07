3,518 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,182,814.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,363.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,057 shares of company stock worth $28,117,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $85.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,522. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

