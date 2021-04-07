310 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $753.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $769.68. 1,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,143. The company’s 50 day moving average is $734.18 and its 200 day moving average is $746.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $485.89 and a one year high of $826.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 87.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.