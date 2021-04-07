$304.49 Million in Sales Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to post sales of $304.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.53 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $710.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 149,277 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

