$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to post sales of $3.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Newmont reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $13.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,522 shares of company stock worth $1,672,787. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEM opened at $62.80 on Friday. Newmont has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

