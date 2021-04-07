$3.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to post earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92. Lear posted earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $13.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $14.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $18.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $4,371,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 205,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lear by 19.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $180.63. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.93 and a 200 day moving average of $152.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

