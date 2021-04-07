2,940 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQD opened at $130.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.29. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.47 and a one year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

