28,573 Shares in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,993,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $8,224,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,066,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). On average, equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $498,743.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $193,372.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,808 shares of company stock worth $8,548,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

