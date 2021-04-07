$27.19 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will post sales of $27.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.68 million and the highest is $29.61 million. HEXO reported sales of $16.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $106.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.33 million to $111.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $144.21 million, with estimates ranging from $124.65 million to $158.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.37.

HEXO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. 33,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,148,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of HEXO by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HEXO by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

