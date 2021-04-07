$253.07 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will post $253.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.84 million and the highest is $258.63 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $266.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 38,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,613. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

