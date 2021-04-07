2,368 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,236,000 after acquiring an additional 142,980 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

YUM opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $114.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.