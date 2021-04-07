22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XXII. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Shares of XXII opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

In other news, Director Roger D. O’brien bought 52,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at $512,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Mish bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII).

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.