22,492 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exelon by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,556,000 after purchasing an additional 723,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exelon by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

