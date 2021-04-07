21,477 Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

