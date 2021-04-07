2,032 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

